Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Guests who won't make it to the celebrations

The wedding season is upon us and inaugurating it is the wonderful couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The duo has been dating for six years and has finally decided to tie the knot in Italy's Lake Como. Now, quite obviously, the entire industry won't be able to attend the wedding in Lake Como; which is exactly why they plan on hosting a reception in Bengaluru and Mumbai. While the who's who of the industry will be present there, here are a few who will most probably give the festivities a miss.

Anushka and Ranveer started their career in Bollywood at the same time. Rumour had it that the two were in a serious relationship. So it won't be a surprise that Anushka will sit out this wedding. Hey, DeepVeer missed the Virushka wedding (but they did send the couple a beautiful bouquet).

This lady has a valid reason to not attend - she's getting married herself! Arguably, Priyanka must be prepping for her own international wedding so it won't come as a surprise that she'll miss DeepVeer.

Oh boy, where do we start? It has been suggested, on multiple occasions, that while Deepika was dating Ranbir Kapoor, it was Katrina who broke the couple up. Apparently, Deepika caught Ranbir cheating on her with Katrina. Ouch.

The filmmaker was accused of inappropriate behaviour and sexual harassment by various actors and models. While he is currently laying low, it will be safe to assume that he won't be attending the DeepVeer celebrations.