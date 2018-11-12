image
Monday, November 12th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Guests who won't make it to the celebrations

Bollywood

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Guests who won't make it to the celebrations

Almas KhateebAlmas Khateeb   November 12 2018, 5.14 pm
back
anushka sharmaBollywoodDeepika PadukoneDeepVeer WeddingEntertainmentkatrina kaifPriyanka Chopraranveer singhSajid KhanVin Diesel
next#MeToo: Sham Kaushal, accused of misconduct, resumes work on Housefull 4
ALSO READ

Watch: Virat Kohli is a perfect all-rounder on and off the pitch

Zero: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif to dance their heart out reveals Bosco Martis

Diwali 2018: From Alia Bhatt to Varun Dhawan, a glimpse of best dressed celebs!