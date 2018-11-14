Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Wedding: Here’s a better picture of the bride and groom

More pictures from the Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone wedding are pouring in. This one, though of their backs, gives us a better view of what the day looked like. Both Ranveer and Deepika wore ivory coloured outfits. Deepika, it seems, wore an Anarkali and tied her hair in a neat bun filled with flowers. Ranveer too stuck to the theme in a white sherwani. Ranveer's parents and a few friends, including director Karan Kapadia, can be seen in the picture. It looks like a gorgeous sunny day in Lake Como, picture perfect for a wedding fit for Ranveer and Deepika.

Ranveer and Deepika could not have chosen a better spot to get married. Italy’s Villa Del Balbianello served as a perfect location to solemnize their 6-year-old love story. The fans and the media have been waiting for the pictures of the two at the much talked about location ever since they left for Italy but a strict ban on any kind of photography by the hosts meant that friends and family were not going to upload any pics of the two on social media or otherwise.

After the long shots of the ceremony that were leaked online. This latest picture seems to have been clicked from the lake itself using a powerful telephoto zoom lens. The security of the villa in question had been amped up by the hosts with some reports talking about how no non-Italian could not rent a boat for a ride on the lake for the 14th and the 15th of November. Well, it looks like it didn’t quite work out at as planned at last. But here’s hoping that the two have a happily ever after here on.