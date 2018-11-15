Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Here's an unseen picture from the bride's Nandi Puja

The long wait to see one of Bollywood’s favourite couples get hitched is finally over. The much-in-love pair Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh finally took their vows in Italy. While the world has been dying to get a glimpse of the big wedding, we now have another unseen picture from the day of Deepika’s Nandi puja which was held at her Bengaluru residence.

The Padukone family is seen looking on as the priest performs the traditional puja. The family of four can be seen wearing an intense expression. Deepika, donning a saffron salwar suit with big earrings, looks like a million bucks! The actor’s stylist Shaleena Nathani earlier shared a few inside pictures from the ceremony.

The Nandi puja was a part of the pre-wedding festivities. Ranveer too held a haldi ceremony at his Mumbai residence before packing off to Italy.

The two tied the knot as per Konkani traditions on Wednesday, as the bride hails from Bangalore. Thursday will see the marriage ceremony complete with the Sindhi rituals. We’re waiting with bated breath for the official pictures to drop in.

Stay tuned for more updates!