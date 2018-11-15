Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Here's Farah Khan's special gift for the two

After being in a relationship for six long years, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh finally tied the knot on Wednesday. While they have decided to keep their wedding extremely private, snippets and scoops about the big day have been doing the rounds on the internet. Amidst the showering of love and good wishes from all over, Bollywood filmmaker Farah Khan decided to do something very special. The director gifted the duo a lifelong memento which had the couple’s personalized hand impression.

Here are some sneak-peeks.

The memento was made by life casting artist Bhavra Jasra. Commenting on the same, Bhavna told in.com, “Farah called me one morning asking me if I could come to her place, as she wanted to make a special wedding gift for Deepika and Ranveer. She wanted to surprise them. She also directed the couple on how they should put their hand together to make a tight clasp. I thank her for making me a part of Deepika and Ranveer’s love story.” She added that it’s a quick process.

Bhavna has also made mementoes for many other celebs as well.

DeepVeer got hitched in a Konkani wedding style on Wednesday and today (Thursday), the couple will get married according to Sindhi traditions. The two will also have a grand reception in Mumbai on November 28.