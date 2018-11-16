Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Here's the bride's team, striking a pose with the newlyweds

Ever since we saw photos of the gorgeous bride, Deepika Padukone, and the happy groom, Ranveer Singh, from their wedding, we have been waiting for more. Looks like it'll a long wait before they release all their pictures. However, people who attended the ceremonies have been putting a few. We came across one wherein a smiling Ranveer and Deepika pose with Deepika's team.

The photo has Deepika's PR manager Prabhat Handa. That uber cool bearded guy? That's celebrity hairstylist Gabriel Georgiou for you. We also spotted stylist Shaleena Nathani in the photo. Makes for a happy frame, doesn't it?

The groom's team ran ahead in the race, though. We already saw a picture of Deepika and Ranveer posing with the former's team!

Casta Diva Resort, a luxurious destination in Italy near to their wedding venue in Lake Como has been booked till 17th November for the guests. Post that, they will fly back and gear up for the celebrations on ground zero.

We can't wait for DeepVeer to pose for us with absolute gorgeousness! Stay tuned to in.com for more updates on the receptions.