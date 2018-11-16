Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Wedding: Here's what the colours worn by the groom signify

Almas Khateeb April 09 2019, 4.42 pm April 09 2019, 4.42 pm

Indian weddings are full of vibrant hues and traditions. Each shade represents a certain emotion and that makes every wedding, every groom and every bride unique. Such is the case with the newest groom on the block. You guessed it right, we're talking about ever so colourful Ranveer Singh. We were on our toes guessing what he would wear at the wedding and when we saw Sabyasachi bags at the airport, we were delighted, to say the least. However, have you ever wondered what is the significance of the groom's wedding trousseau at an Indian wedding?

Ranveer's new wife belongs to the South. So, we were assured that during one of the ceremonies, he would sport some sort of Southern attire. What took us by surprise was that he effortlessly carried off a white cloth, with a thick golden border, that was wrapped around his waist. The colour white stands for the purity of souls. No matter what Ranveer is papped in, he is a kindred spirit. The white only enhanced the positivity of his life.

A red Kanjeevaram sherwani with golden embroidery all over instantly turned Ranveer into every woman's Prince Charming. While the colour red is usually a bride's colour, it is considered auspicious as it signifies a new life, a new beginning as well as passion. Since the couple is set to embark on a new journey, what better than to start it with passion? The colour red is a clear winner. The gold prints just add a sense of Royalty to the look, and why not, Ranveer Singh is no less than a king.