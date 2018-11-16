Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Is this a new picture of the bride?

Our wait came to an end on Thursday evening when Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh officially posted their wedding pictures. We were left spellbound after seeing the dreamy images in which the two looked stunning. We have been eagerly waiting for few more pictures from their wedding and here’s one that has been doing the rounds of the social media claiming to be an image from their big day.

One of Deepika’s many fan clubs have posted the image stating that it’s from the wedding and the actress is posing with her mother. However, we doubt if this is actually an image after the wedding because the Bajirao Mastani actress hardly looks like a newly-wedded bride. Neither does she have the ek chutki sindoor on her maang, nor is she wearing a tikka or a chura. The lady on the right hand side of Deepika doesn’t seem to be her mother, as claimed by the fan club. Ujjala Padukone looks quite different from the lady in the picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ujjala Padukone (@ujjalapadukone) on Jan 29, 2018 at 11:51am PST

This may be an image from a pre-wedding ceremony or even an old one, but we really wonder if it is actually a new picture of Deepika after the wedding. Confusion over this picture aside, we’re hoping DeepVeer themselves begin posting more pictures from their big Italian wedding.