Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Italian staff were trained in Hindi and Konkani languages?

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in private ceremonies on Wednesday and Thursday and their wedding was no less than a fairy tale. Official pictures of the wedding released by the duo on Thursday took the internet by storm and fans couldn’t stop gushing about how cute the two are. While we were trying to hunt for more inside details about the big wedding, we unearthed something interesting!

A recent report says that the Italian staff present at the venue was trained to speak in Hindi and Konkani, especially for DeepVeer’s wedding. All the staff members were seen greeting the guests in both languages. What we also hear is that the cuisine of the venue included a lavish Mangalorean feast and the food was served in the traditional banana leaves. The Italian staff who assisted the couple in all the festivities are also said to accompany the two to Bangalore.

The power couple is expected to host a Bangaluru reception on November 21 at The Leela hotel. A lavish star-studded Mumbai reception will also be held in Mumbai on November 28 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel. Let’s keep calm for more updates!