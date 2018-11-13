Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Wedding: It’s going to be a flowery affair

It’s just few hours left for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to exchange garlands and be pronounced as husband and wife for lifetime. Fans across the globe are excited about their marriage and with each passing minute the excitement is doubling up. The duo are all set to tie the knot on November 14th and 15th at the Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como, Italy.

Reportedly, a little more details of the wedding extravaganza has been out and it says that not one but 12 florists from Florence have reached the venue to decorate the spot with loads of flowers. For the uninitiated, the bride, Deepika is too fond of water lilies and we might see the same decorated all over the venue.

The report further elaborates that 75 rooms have been booked by DeepVeer for the guests. Vandana Mohan who manages Wedding Design Company and is also the wedding planner for the grandeur marriage loves Florence and its supreme architecture. Well, now we can connect the dots and understand why Deepika and Ranveer chose her to plan the D-Day.

The wedding is said to be an intimate affair with just close friends and family in attendance. The two married couple will make their first public appearance on November 21 at their Bengaluru reception. A week later, on Novmebr 28, the shaadi-shuda duo will host a reception for their industry fiends in Mumbai at Grand Hyatt Hotel.

