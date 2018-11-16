Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Katrina, Anushka, Priyanka on invitees list?

On the 28th of November, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are to host a grand Mumbai reception, following their traditional Konkani and Sindhi weddings that took place in Italy. Quite obviously, we have been speculating who all could make it to the celebration in the city. While all the A-listers from Tinsel Town are expected to drop in, we weren't sure if an invitation would be extended to the likes of Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

Everyone is aware of the rather cold equation Deepika shared with Katrina, thanks to their past with one man; Ranbir Kapoor. At the same, Ranveer and Anushka were rumoured to be dating during the initial days of their career. But we hear, the newlyweds are over such small things.

In fact, we hear they have also invited Priyanka Chopra, whose unspoken rivalry with Deepika (pertaining to their careers in Hollywood) was a much-discussed subject.

"Ranveer and Deepika do not believe in holding on to the past. They both together decided to send invites to all, irrespective of the equation they shared with them back in the day. Much to everyone's surprise, an invite has been sent to Katrina Kaif, with whom Deepika shared a cold shoulder, thanks to their common past with actor Ranbir Kapoor. Apart from Katrina, an invite has been extended to Anushka Sharma too, whom Ranveer Singh was said to be once dating. All that is now history. While Anushka has moved on and is now married to Virat Kohli, Katrina Kaif is happily single. In fact, Katrina's confession of being excited to attend Deepika's wedding on Koffee with Karan too hasn't gone unnoticed," a source told Pinkvilla.