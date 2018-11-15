Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Katrina Kaif too sends good wishes to the blushing bride

Even when they spoke nothing of their affair, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one the most-loved couples in Bollywood. From being rumoured lovebirds to a newly married couple, what a colourful journey they have walked together! B-town has started sending good vibes their way. Along with Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra, Katrina Kaif also congratulated the Bajirao and his Mastani!

Here's why we are talking about her. Unless you were living under a rock, you'd know that Deepika's affair with Ranbir Kapoor was much-talked about. After their split, Ranbir started dating Katrina. Their relationship lasted for about six years. It was during this period that we heard that there was bad-blood between Kat and Deepika. Gossip mongers suggested that the two were not even on talking terms.

For those who don't know, both the actresses train with celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. There was a time when they reportedly fixed their workout timings in a way that they never bump into each other at the gym!

However, the past is long gone. With Deepika embarking on a new journey, we are hoping that her equation with Katrina will head towards being better as well!