Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding LIVE update: Fresh pictures are suddenly pouring in!

11.38 PM IST
Karan Johar was among the first ones to wish DeepVeer.
Such a stunning gorgeous and beautiful couple!!!! Nazar utar lo! @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial !! Badhai ho !!! Love you both!!! Here’s to a lifetime of love and joy!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 14, 2018
11.04 PM IST
Deepika and Ranveer's Lake Como is over. The couple has left for the resort they are staying at but guarded themselves extremely carefully. We are yet to have a proper glimpse of them but we got our hands on a video of them leaving. Watch it HERE.
10.47 PM IST
Here's Urvashi Rautela, conveying her warm wishes to the newly married couple.
Congratulations Deepika Padukone @deepikapadukone and Ranveer Singh @RanveerOfficial on tying the knot. May God bless both of you with a long and happy married life. #DeepikaWedsRanveer #DeepVeer— URVASHI RAUTELA (@UrvashiRautela) November 14, 2018
10.37 PM IST
And guys, Smriti Irani knows how every journalist is feeling right now. Or may be the fans too?
10.29 PM IST
Okay, we just spotted this familiar lady! While no other Bollywood celebrity (including Ranveer's uncle Anil Kapoor and his family) are at the wedding, did we just click Suniel Shetty's wife Mana Shetty?