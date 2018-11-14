image
Wednesday, November 14th 2018
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding LIVE update: Fresh pictures are suddenly pouring in!

11.38 PM IST

Karan Johar was among the first ones to wish DeepVeer.

11.04 PM IST

Deepika and Ranveer's Lake Como is over. The couple has left for the resort they are staying at but guarded themselves extremely carefully. We are yet to have a proper glimpse of them but we got our hands on a video of them leaving. Watch it HERE. 

10.47 PM IST

Here's Urvashi Rautela, conveying her warm wishes to the newly married couple. 

10.37 PM IST

And guys, Smriti Irani knows how every journalist is feeling right now. Or may be the fans too? 

10.29 PM IST

Okay, we just spotted this familiar lady! While no other Bollywood celebrity (including Ranveer's uncle Anil Kapoor and his family) are at the wedding, did we just click Suniel Shetty's wife Mana Shetty?

