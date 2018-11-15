Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding LIVE update: Italian staff at venue dressed in South Indian attire

3.10 AM IST
Ranveer and Deepika's marriage not only created a wave on the internet in India but was a hit in Pakistan as well! So much that it became one of the top trends...
1.37 AM IST
And ahem...here's the most 'happening' wish Ranveer and Deepika could ever receive!
We've got you covered. ;) #DeepVeer #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/eRL4MnSEXC— Durex India (@DurexIndia) November 14, 2018
1.00 AM IST
A couple of hours back, Deepika's makeup artiste Sandhya Shekhar put up a picture with the backdrop of a lake. Lake Como, is it? Looks like it's cold out there...
12.41 AM IST
Amit Padukone, Deepika's cousin brother, penned an emotional and heartfelt message for his sister dearest.
Magical week, steeped purely in love. Fairy-tale union of the two most kind, beautiful souls. @RanveerOfficial Welcome to the fam! you've dethroned me as filmiest, but I'll cope 😉🤗 @deepikapadukone Never seen you happier; you deserve no less! 😘 #ladkiwale #DeepVeerKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/RaT86A9QXw— Amit Padukone (@APadukone) November 14, 2018
12.12 AM IST
In fact, the Italian staff at the villa were dressed in South Indian attire as well.