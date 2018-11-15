image
Thursday, November 15th 2018
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Wedding LIVE updates: The bride's rock is jaw dropping!

9.40 PM IST

We cannot get over that ROCK on Deepika's finger! You don't get married every day so... 

9.17 PM IST

Anushka Sharma welcomes them to the club! 

9.03 PM IST

Among the first to wish the newly-weds, the man himself, Karan Johar. 

8.30 PM IST

Head-to-toe in Sabyasachi Mukherjee. 

8.20 PM IST

The two images released are from the two ceremonies that the couple got married in. In the konkani wedding, Ranveer wore the traditional white with gold border mundu and kurta while Deepika chose red and gold for both rituals. 

