Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Wedding LIVE updates: The bride's rock is jaw dropping!

9.40 PM IST
We cannot get over that ROCK on Deepika's finger! You don't get married every day so...
9.17 PM IST
Anushka Sharma welcomes them to the club!
Wishing you both a world of happiness and a beautiful journey together. May the love & respect you have in each other, grow leaps and bounds. And welcome to the club 😁💜👫@RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) November 15, 2018
9.03 PM IST
Among the first to wish the newly-weds, the man himself, Karan Johar.
Love and happiness forever.....these are such a full of pyaar wala pictures! For those of us who don’t have a life partner it’s a very “haiiiiiiiii” wala feeling! https://t.co/h1dtYel2be— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 15, 2018
8.30 PM IST
Head-to-toe in Sabyasachi Mukherjee.
View this post on Instagram
Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) and Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) head-to-toe in Sabyasachi for their wedding in Lake Como, Italy. All of us at Sabyasachi wish the lovely couple all the very best for a wonderful and happy married life. Photo Courtesy: @errikosandreouphoto #Sabyasachi #BridesOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiBride #GroomsOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiGroom #DeepVeer #DeepVeerKiShaadi #DeepVeerWedding #DeepikaPadukone #RanveerSingh #DreamWedding #DestinationWedding #LakeComo @lakecomoweddings @lakecomoexplore #TheWorldOfSabyasachi @bridesofsabyasachi @groomsofsabyasachi
8.20 PM IST
The two images released are from the two ceremonies that the couple got married in. In the konkani wedding, Ranveer wore the traditional white with gold border mundu and kurta while Deepika chose red and gold for both rituals.