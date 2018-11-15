image
Thursday, November 15th 2018
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Wedding LIVE updates: The Sindhi is ceremony currently underway

5.32 PM IST

A little blurry but it looks like the party started on the yacht itself. We weren't expecting anything less given that this is Ranveer Singh's wedding. 

5.03 PM IST

ANI seems to have positioned themselves to get us a glimpse. Though we gather the guests are arriving at the venue of the wedding, Villa del Balbianello, we can't really tell who's who! But something is better than nothing, right?! 

4.55 PM IST

It's the 15th of November. The day we have been waiting for, for a long time. Ranveer and Deepika will step into marriage on Thursday afternoon Italian time after the Sindhi rituals are performed. We're here tracking every move for you. Stay tuned... 

