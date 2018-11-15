Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Wedding LIVE updates: The Sindhi is ceremony currently underway

5.32 PM IST
A little blurry but it looks like the party started on the yacht itself. We weren't expecting anything less given that this is Ranveer Singh's wedding.
FUCKN WILDIN I WANNA BE THEREEEEEEE #deepveerkishaadi pic.twitter.com/q9znHwHk4C— #deepveerkishaadi (@filmyaddict) November 15, 2018
5.03 PM IST
ANI seems to have positioned themselves to get us a glimpse. Though we gather the guests are arriving at the venue of the wedding, Villa del Balbianello, we can't really tell who's who! But something is better than nothing, right?!
#WATCH: Latest visuals from Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como, the wedding venue of Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh, in Italy's Lombardy. pic.twitter.com/kICPHl4sxE— ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2018
4.55 PM IST
It's the 15th of November. The day we have been waiting for, for a long time. Ranveer and Deepika will step into marriage on Thursday afternoon Italian time after the Sindhi rituals are performed. We're here tracking every move for you. Stay tuned...