Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Meet the ethereal bride and dashing groom

Even as we’re still getting over the gorgeousness of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding in Italy and then the two receptions that followed in India, they are dropping more of it on us. The newly-wedded couple is hosting a reception in Mumbai and OMG – they're looking STUNNING. Ranveer looked straight out of a dream in a black tuxedo and Deepika, she’s looking drop dead gorgeous!

Deepika chose a Zuhair Murad blood red deep neck sequined gown with a trail fit for royalty. She threw a veil over her head to add to the oomph. And the one thing has been hidden in all her wedding attire made an appearance with this outfit – her long sexy legs. The dress boasted of a thigh-high slit that revealed one of Deepika’s best assets. Let’s also take a moment to talk about her hair. All of Deepika’s wedding looks prior to this one had her hair neatly parted in the middle and tied in a bun. But fans have been waiting for a change and it looks like she heard. Deepika let her long tresses flow. She topped off her look with what may be her best feature – her smile. All that put together made for the perfect final function of this gorgeous couple.