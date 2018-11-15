Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Meet the man behind the dreamy wedding pictures

From the past two of days, we have been waiting for the official pictures of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding. Finally, just a few hours ago, Ranveer and Deepika both took to their social media handles to unveil their first wedding pictures. There are two pictures, one from the marriage by Konkani traditions and the other picture from the Sindhi rituals.

Aren’t these pictures dreamy? We are sure you too want to have similar pictures taken at your wedding and we are here to help you. The man behind the camera is Errikos Andreou. We digged into Andreou’s Instagram account and found that the celebrity fashion photographer is not new to clicking Bollywood celebs.

View this post on Instagram @deepikapadukone and @ranveersingh #1 #dreamcouple #love A post shared by ErrikosAndreou (@errikosandreouphoto) on Nov 12, 2018 at 4:26am PST

He has worked with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh earlier and has also taken pictures of actors Shahid Kapoor, Disha Patani, Ayushmann Khurrana, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, and many more.

After having a look at Deepika and Ranveer Singh’s wedding pictures, we are sure Errikos Andreou will be getting a lot of calls from celebs and other high-profile personalities to be the person who helps them make memories of their special day.