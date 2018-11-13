Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Mehendi ceremony deets coming straight from Italy

This is the biggest event of the year and we simply don’t know how to contain our excitement! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are finally taking their relationship forward and will soon be pronounced as husband and wife. They, along with their families, have flown down to Italy to celebrate their D-Day and well, we have some details coming straight from the Tuscan valley.

If reports are to be believed, the guests have already started arriving at the venue. They are said to be residing near the wedding venue, Villa del Balbianello, in Lake Como. And given that it is a friends and family only event, there is high security at the location. 3 levels of security screening have been deployed to ensure smooth proceedings. We have also learnt that the guests are being personally received by the two families.

The Mehendi ceremony is scheduled to take place at 11 am Italy time. Deepika Padukone’s team is extremely excited and are putting up pictures on social media. Shaleen Nathani, who is her stylist, has posted a few pics on social media where we see Dippy’s team getting ready for Mehendi ceremony.

View this post on Instagram Love yaaaa ❤️❤️❤️ @trainingwithnam @uncoolinschool A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on Nov 13, 2018 at 12:43am PST

We have also got to know that singers like Harshdeep Kaur would be performing at their wedding. Songs like Kabira, Barsi Barsi and some sufi music will create the mood.

Ranveer and Deepika’s will exchange the wedding vows over two days, 14and 15 November. Damn, we can’t wait to see their wedding pictures. It’s been six years since they started dating and now they are finally going to be Mr and Mrs. Well, who said, fairytales don’t exist?