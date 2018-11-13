image
Tuesday, November 13th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Mehendi ceremony deets coming straight from Italy

Bollywood

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Mehendi ceremony deets coming straight from Italy

Nikita ThakkarNikita Thakkar   November 13 2018, 5.16 pm
back
Alumbra EntertainmentBollywoodDeepika PadukoneEntertainmentranveer singh
nextRanveer Singh, Deepika Padukone wedding: Know whether the weather will hold
ALSO READ

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Wedding: Their childhood memories are too cute to handle!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding: This Bollywood family is upset about being excluded

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: SRK, Aditya Chopra, SLB and Farah Khan not invited