Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Mumbai reception details revealed

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to tie the knot on November 14 and 15 in Lake Como, Italy. The couple flew down to the wedding location early on Saturday morning. After the grand wedding in Italy, there are two grand receptions that are planned, one in Bangalore and the other one in Mumbai. The Bangalore reception will take place first, reportedly on November 21, 2018 at The Leela Bangalore. Now details of their Mumbai reception too have been revealed.

Entertainment portal Pinkvilla reports that the Mumbai reception will take place on November 28, 2018 at Grand Hyatt. The Mumbai reception invite looks similar to the wedding announcement made on social media a few weeks ago. A white hard cover with the details embossed in gold makes the card look simple yet chic. This is the reception that will host the who’s who of Bollywood. The card reveals that the Mumbai reception will be hosted by Ranveer's parents and it’s safe to assume that Bangalore reception will be hosted by Deepika's parents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Oct 21, 2018 at 3:29am PDT

Fans have been waiting for the wedding of Ranveer and Deepika for years now. Now that their B-day is just hours away, fans who were waiting for their reception details too can relax. While this little detail may be out, much else of their wedding has been a secret. The couple have done a fabulous job at restricting information from leaking out to the public. Thus allowing their wedding details to flow out as it happens. Until then, we will be scrolling and stalking every person connected to this wedding to get you all the inside scoop.

Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates on the DeepVeer wedding.