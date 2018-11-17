Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Pics from groom's haldi ceremony are insanely cute!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding was no less than a fairytale, as after dating for almost six years the couple got married on November 14 and 15 at Lake Como, Italy. The couple ensured that no picture from their wedding gets leaked online until November 16, when they shared two snaps from the celebrations on their Instagram and announcing their marriage.
View this post on Instagram
From Band Baajaa Baaraat to Band Baaja Baraat.... What a journey it has been to watch you grow from a boy to a magnificent man. I am so proud of who you were, who you are and who you are about to become. You are a responsible man who has loved and lived his word. May God bless you both with the most peaceful, blissful, mind enhancing and Blessed path ahead! I love you most Ranno and I could not have imagined a more beautiful Life Partner for you than Deepika. Your life just got it’s biggest Award! Cherish it! Love to you both! @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh . Even though I couldn’t make it for your special day, thank you for the time and effort you made to make sure I was there to witness it all... This experience has been unforgettable... ❤️🙏🏽❤️ #JaiBajrangBali
A post shared by DiwaaahBhaiWaah! (@shanoosharmarahihai) on
Right from that moment, the ladkewale and ladkiwale are on a roll sharing pictures from DeepVeer’s shaadi and other ceremonies on social media and we can’t keep calm. Well, we’ve got our hands on the latest set of pictures shared by Shanoo Sharma, YRF's famous casting director who launched Ranveer Singh into the showbiz with Band Baaja Baarat. Shanoo has shared a series of photos with a beautiful caption from Ranveer’s haldi ceremony wherein the groom seems to be the happiest man on the planet.
View this post on Instagram
❤️
A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on
Deepika and Ranveer will be back to the bay on November 18 and will host two reception parties. On November 21, the Padukones have a grand bash planned at The Leela in Bengaluru and on November 28, the Singhs will host a reception ceremony at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai.
Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates on the same.