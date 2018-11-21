Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding reception: Manisha Koirala shares Mumbai party details

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot on November 14 and 15 in Lake Como, Italy. It was on November 15, 2018, when the two officially posted their wedding pictures on Instagram. Now, they have planned a few wedding receptions. The first one will take place on Wednesday in Bangalore and the second one will take place on November 28, 2018, in Mumbai. While there were reports that there’s one more reception planned, there was no confirmation about it. However, Manisha Koirala has posted the picture of the card on Twitter, confirming that there is the third reception that will take place on December 1, 2018.

🙏🏻 normally I don’t give explanations pic.twitter.com/BIp0z8LFkA — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) November 21, 2018

The Dil Se actor wished them lifelong happiness on Twitter. In her tweet, she wrote that she won’t be able to attend the celebrations as she is out of town. One of the Twitter users questioned her about being invited to the reception, the lady shut him down. To clarify that she has been invited, she posted the picture of the invitation on Twitter.

What a gorgeous couple!! Wishing you lifelong happiness @RanveerOfficial and @deepikapadukone really sad I am out of town & can’t join in the celebrations but praying for lasting love and togetherness 💝 godbless you both! pic.twitter.com/vDmLmN4zJp — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) November 21, 2018

So now, on December 1, 2018, we can expect all the B-Town biggies to attend the wedding reception. Get ready for more dreamy pictures.