Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding reception: The bride and groom spell royalty in this new picture

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are hosting a wedding reception in Bangalore tonight. The actors took to Instagram to unveil their look from the reception and, believe us, Ranveer and Deepika are pure royalty in the photo. Deepika is seen wearing a shiny golden saree with beautiful jewellery that makes her look oh-so-perfect! Ranveer is wearing a heavily golden embroidered sherwani like the dapper groom he is. Our blushing bride has been styled by Sabyasachi and the dashing groom is donning Rohil Bal.

The two got married in Lake Como, Italy, last week. Before they officially shared pictures, there were a lot of leaked videos doing the rounds of the social media. It looks like that’s why Deepika and Ranveer decided to share their look from the Bangalore wedding before it gets leaked. We must say that DeepVeer’s look is quite classy - we are loving it.

After the Bangalore reception, there will be two more wedding receptions that will take place in Mumbai. One will take place on November 28, 2018, and the other one will take place on December 1, 2018. We are sure in the Mumbai reception too Ranveer and Deepika will look stunning just like they are looking in the Bangalore reception.