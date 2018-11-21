Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding reception: The bride reaches The Leela to see preparations

After tying the knot in Lake Como, Italy, on November 14 and 15, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to host three wedding receptions and one of them will take place on Wednesday (November 21) in Bangalore. The reception will take place in The Leela and Deepika has reached the destination to oversee the preparations. The pictures of the venue and the actress have been doing the rounds on social media.

In the picture, we can see Deepika wearing black pants and a hoodie along with the red chura that newly-wedded brides wear. The venue pictures and the video clearly give us a hint that the Bangalore reception is going to be a grand one.

After the Bangalore reception, there are two more receptions that have been planned. Both the receptions will take place in Mumbai, one on November 28, 2018, and another one on December 1, 2018. It was Manisha Koirala who tweeted the invitation card and revealed details about the third reception. We can expect big Bollywood celebs making their presence felt at the Mumbai wedding reception.

Wedding pictures of Deepika and Ranveer have surely made a place in our hearts. We now simply can’t wait for the pictures from Bangalore reception.