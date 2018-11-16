Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Senior Mr Singh is the father of all memes

The internet is breaking, in good ways. We drank numerous cups of coffee, visited the restroom a million times and refreshed our pages every nanosecond, hoping Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's will release their wedding pictures. This went on for 24 hours before they were kind enough to actually roll them out. Meme diggers soon got down to action as well and their priceless creations flooded Twitter and Instagram. But here's Ranveer's father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, slaying the humour game.

After the wedding was over, senior Singh cited the very popular track Deewani Mastani from Ranveer and Deepika's film Bajirao Mastani, and chuckled, 'Yeh Deewani Toh Bhavnani Ho Gayi'. LOL! Looks like he is no less filmy than his ever humorous son!

On that note, did it strike you that NONE of their films actually had a happy ending romantically? From Ram Leela to Bajirao Mastani and then Padmaavat, Deepika and Ranveer never end up together. But who cares anymore, when the Deewani is now a Bhavnani in real life! ;)

The two tied the knot in both traditional Konkani and Sindhi rituals amid the dreamy backdrops of Italy's Lake Como. Two lavish receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai respectively are to follow later this month.