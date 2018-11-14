image
Wednesday, November 14th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Shah Rukh Khan, SLB and Farah Khan head to Italy!

Bollywood

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Shah Rukh Khan, SLB and Farah Khan head to Italy!

Nikita ThakkarNikita Thakkar   November 14 2018, 4.14 pm
back
BollywoodDeepika PadukoneEntertainmentFarah Khanranveer singhSanjay Leela BhansaliShah Rukh Khan
nextRanveer Singh, Deepika Padukone wedding: Guests can share images but conditions applied!
ALSO READ

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Wedding: Here’s a better picture of the bride and groom

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Wedding: First images from the grand wedding leaked

10 years of Dostana: Abhishek Bachchan writes a special message for the team