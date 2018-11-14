Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Shah Rukh Khan, SLB and Farah Khan head to Italy!

The day has finally arrived! Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will exchange their wedding vows in Italy and will get hitched. What excites us more is the guest list that will be a part of this celebration. Rumours had it that nobody from the Bollywood has been invited to the wedding. Not even Anil Kapoor and family who are related to Ranveer. However, a recent report in ANI states that a few celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Farah Khan are headed to Italy to attend this glamorous wedding.

If the report is to be believed then SRK, Farah and SLB will reach the wedding venue by around 9 am (Italy time) on Wednesday, 14th November. Today the couple is expected to tie the knot as per Konkani traditions as the bride hails from Bangalore. Deepika and Ranveer personally visited SLB and Farah to handover invitations and well, they are the lucky ones to witness the extravagant affair. But its kind of difficult to get their pictures or anything from the wedding as there is tight security around the venue. The guests, approximately 100, have strictly been asked not to take pictures.