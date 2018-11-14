Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Signed, sealed and delivered

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are man and wife. The two stars tied the knot in Lake Como, Italy on a sunny Wednesday afternoon with just a few friends and family as witnesses. The two got married in a traditional Konkani ceremony and our very own Karan Johar has confirmed the news with his congratulatory tweet.

Such a stunning gorgeous and beautiful couple!!!! Nazar utar lo! @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial !! Badhai ho !!! Love you both!!! Here’s to a lifetime of love and joy!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 14, 2018

Even Ranveer Singh’s hairstylist took to Twitter to share that she won’t be sharing any pictures but stated that she was in tears of happiness after seeing the couple during the pre-wedding ceremonies that took place. The wedding ceremony for the day was scheduled for 11 am Italy time and it's now safe to say our onscreen Ram aur Leela ek hogaye.

No pictures but it was love personified to see them together today. Couldn’t stop my tears, but these were tears of happiness and so I hope they never do. #DeepVeerKiShaadi #ranveerkishaadi #foreverlove — Nitasha (@Nitasha22) November 12, 2018

There were reports that Ranveer and Deepika’s team and invitees are not allowed to share any pictures from the wedding and the two stars want to share their special moment with their fans themselves. Now that the deal is done, we are keenly waiting for the picture as the bride and groom.

After Wednesday's wedding ceremony, there will be another Sindhi wedding ceremony on Thursday and then there will be two wedding receptions back home. While one will take place in Bangalore on November 21, 2018, the other will be in Mumbai on November 28, 2018.