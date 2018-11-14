image
Wednesday, November 14th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Sister Anisha Padukone is the most excited 'ladkiwale' of all!

Bollywood

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Sister Anisha Padukone is the most excited 'ladkiwale' of all!

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   November 14 2018, 1.33 pm
back
anisha padukoneBollywooddeepika padukone ranveer weddingdeepika ranveer wedding venueEntertainmentranveer singhranveer singh deepika wedding
nextDeepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: The couple ensures tight security, boats patrolling the venue!
ALSO READ

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s family members are bonding over social platforms and we have proof

Deepika’s dig at her younger sister proves that elder siblings are PURE EVIL at times

Deepika Padukone and sister Anisha keep it basic yet chic