Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Sister Anisha Padukone is the most excited 'ladkiwale' of all!

It’s the day of the big fat Italy wedding of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The two, whose love blossomed on the sets of Goliyon Ke Rasleela Ram-Leela, are finally taking their relationship a step forward after six years. Besides fans and the couple themselves, the family members of both the actors are over the moon. We can make it out from Deepika’s younger sister, Anisha Padukone’s Instagram profile.

No, the sister of the bride-to-be hasn’t treated fans with glimpses of the wedding. But instead chose to show her excitement in a unique way. Setting major sister goals for us, Anisha changed her name to '#Ladkiwale' on both Instagram and Twitter. Take a look!

That’s indeed a sweet gesture! We are now finding it difficult to keep our excitement under control for the DeepVeer wedding.

Meanwhile, the bride and the groom, along with their family members, celebrated Mehndi ceremony on Tuesday. The love-birds are expected to tie the knot as per Konkani traditions today (November 14), as Deepika hails from Mangalore.

Reports state that the couple has gone to extraordinary lengths to ensure privacy at their wedding. We hear that the guests are to arrive with a special wrist band while the security guards cover up their camera lenses on mobile phones with stickers.