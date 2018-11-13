image
Tuesday, November 13th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: SRK, Aditya Chopra, SLB and Farah Khan not invited

Bollywood

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: SRK, Aditya Chopra, SLB and Farah Khan not invited

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   November 13 2018, 7.16 pm
back
Aditya ChopraDeepika Padukonedeepika padukone and ranveer singh weddingdeepika padukone ranveer singhdeepika padukone ranveer singh weddingdeepika padukone ranveer weddingDeepika Ranveer Weddingdeepika ranveer wedding datedeepika ranveer wedding venueFarah Khanranveer and deepika weddingranveer and deepika wedding dateranveer singhRanveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Wedding Dateranveer singh and deepika weddingranveer singh deepika padukone weddingranveer singh deepika weddingSanjay Leela BhansaliShah Rukh Khan
nextDeepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Wedding: It’s going to be a flowery affair
ALSO READ

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: DeepVeer moments that are eternal

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: When DP wasn't happy to get papped with her man!

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Mumbai reception details revealed