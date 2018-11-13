Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: SRK, Aditya Chopra, SLB and Farah Khan not invited

After being in a relationship for almost six years, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to tie the knot. Their wedding will be taking place on November 14 and 15 in Lake Como, Italy. Of course, their fans are excited to know which Bollywood celebs will be attending the wedding. The first person from B-Town that comes in our mind is Sanjay Leela Bhansali. All thanks to the director, as he was responsible for Deepika meeting Ranveer.

There were reports that Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan, who had launched Deepika in Bollywood with the film Om Shanti Om, will be attending the wedding in Italy. Not just them, it was speculated that Aditya Chopra, who gave Ranveer a break, will also be a part of the wedding. However, all these reports have turned out to be false.

None of the celebs will be attending the wedding as reportedly there are only 40 guests who have travelled to Lake Como. This means that DeepVeer’s wedding is a cosy affair with just a few friends and family.

However, we can expect these Bollywood celebs at the Mumbai reception that is going to take place on November 28, 2018, at the Grand Hyatt. A wedding reception has also been planned in Bangalore on November 21, 2018.