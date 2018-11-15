Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: The bride and groom are simply breathtaking

IT’S FINALLY HERE! Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding images have hit our screens and we can’t keep calm. No seriously, the couple look breathtaking. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had two weddings, one with Konkani ritual and the other one with Sindhi ritual. There are two pictures, one from each of the ceremonies and OMG, they’re stunning.

For both rituals, the actors opted to wear classic traditional outfits. For the Konkani wedding, Deepika wore a deep red saree with a golden border and her ever so bright smile. Heavy Kundan jewellery adorned her forehead and neck. Ranveer opted for a white kurta with a golden border near the neck and cuff and a mundu to match. Elegant with a touch of class.

The Sindhi wedding was signature too. Both the bride and the groom wore matching red outfits. While Ranveer wore a sherwani with a heavily bordered dupatta and a shera, Deepika chose a red lehenga with a chunni draped over her head. We looked closer and saw the words ‘Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava’ embroidered across the border of the chunni. She also wore a chura with kalire making her Sindhi bridal look complete and perfect. Here too she chose heavy Kundan jewellery including a mang tikka. You cannot miss her dark Mehendi on her hands that are loaded with rings, including the huge rock on her ring finger. While for the Konkani wedding, Ranveer’s look had zero jewellery (barring a gold wedding band), for the Sindhi wedding he nailed it with traditional ornaments.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in two ceremonies on November 14 and 15 at Villa del Balbianello. Their friends back home needn’t feel left out. The newly-weds will host two wedding receptions in India. One in Bangalore on November 21 and the other one in Mumbai on November 28, 2018. Both these receptions will be a grand affair and we are surely expecting big names from Bollywood to attend the reception in Mumbai.

For now, we wish the couple our heartiest congratulations!