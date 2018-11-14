Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: The bride and groom guard their look

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh finally tied the knot on Wednesday in the beautiful Lake Como. The videos and the pictures from their wedding have been leaked, but we are yet to get a clear view of Ranveer and Deepika. We came across a video in which we can see that Ranveer and Deepika are trying their best to guard their wedding look.

We don’t get to see their faces, but their outfits are clearly visible. Deepika is wearing a red saree, while Ranveer is also wearing traditional outfit. Ranveer and Deepika are seen walking down to their yacht playing hide and seek with prying paparazzi using the black umbrellas to shield their look. Looks like fans will just have to wait until the newly-wedded couple decide to release their pictures officially. Let’s hope that is sometime soon!

No Bollywood celebs were invited at the wedding in Italy. It was earlier reported that Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shah Rukh Khan and Farah Khan would be attending the wedding, but these reports turned out to be false. We can expect B-Town celebs at the Mumbai wedding reception that will take place on November 28, 2018. Before that, a wedding reception has been planned in Bangalore on November 21, 2018.