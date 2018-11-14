image
Wednesday, November 14th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: The couple ensures tight security, boats patrolling the venue!

Bollywood

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: The couple ensures tight security, boats patrolling the venue!

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   November 14 2018, 11.54 am
back
BollywoodDeepika Ranveer Weddingdeepika ranveer wedding datedeepika ranveer wedding venueEntertainmentranveer singhranveer singh deepika wedding
nextDeepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Details over couple's clothing revealed!
ALSO READ

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: SRK, Aditya Chopra, SLB and Farah Khan not invited

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wedding: What the stars hold for the couple!

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: DeepVeer moments that are eternal