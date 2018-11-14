Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: The couple ensures tight security, boats patrolling the venue!

The much-awaited wedding day of one of the most-adored couples, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, is finally here. The lovebirds are all set to tie the knot at the exotic Lake Como in Italy and fans have been waiting with bated breath for sneak-peeks. The duo, who has decided to keep their wedding as intimate as possible, have reportedly gone to extraordinary lengths to keep things exceedingly private.

Ahead of the wedding, the power couple had their Mehndi ceremony on Tuesday. While Ranveer’s ceremony was held at lavish CastaDiva Resort overlooking Lake Como, his beau Deepika’s event took place about 5 kilometers away at the exceptionally beautiful Villa d’Este.

We hear that the security at both the venues is on a par with that provided for world leaders’ meetings. A report in ANI suggests that at the CastaDiva resort, the guests are to arrive with a special wrist band while the security guards cover up their camera lenses on mobile phones with stickers. A number of security boats have been deployed just outside the venue in order to keep snooping photographers or gossip hunters at bay.

Furthermore, ANI reports that ‘the local authorities have warned boat rental companies from renting out boats for anyone from outside town. Rental company owners say they have been asked to make strict inquiries as to the purpose of the renters.’

Reports add that in the area especially surrounding Villa Del Balianello, the venue of the main wedding, no one is willing to take visitors on to the water.

Let’s wait for more updates!