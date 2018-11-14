Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: The couple get a musical tribute

The whole nation is waiting for the first picture of the married couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh straight from Lake Como. Reportedly, the duo got married in a Konkani ceremony on Wednesday which will be followed by a Sindhi marriage on Thursday.

Their sangeet and mehendi ceremony was celebrated on Tuesday and as per reports, it was an emotionally fun ride for #DeepVeer. Ranveer made a cool entry on his hit song Tune Maari Entriyaan, but the ceremony got more special with a musical tribute from the parivaar.

"A special guitar tribute was arranged for DeepVeer. It was a surprise that the couple’s family had planned for them. All the songs of Deepika and Ranveer were played on guitar. And it was so soothing and mesmerising that it compelled the lovebirds to come and shake a leg together. When a song from Bajirao Mastani, Aayat, was played, both Deepika and Ranveer couldn’t stop themselves from singing and hooting. Despite the mayhem of Mehendi and the guests, they made sure that they didn’t miss out this special tribute," the portal reports.

Well, we really cannot wait for all the cutesy moments to make it to social media. Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates from DeepVeer’s shaadi.