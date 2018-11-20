Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: The couple heads to Bangalore for their grand reception

November 14 and 15 were the most memorable ones for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as they exchanged their wedding vows at the scenic location of Lake Como, Italy. They got married via Konkani and Sindhi traditions and the pictures that came out were simply gorgeous.

Mr and Mrs Bhavnani then came to Mumbai on November 19 and people simply couldn't curb their excitement. Get got mobbed at the airport as everyone was more than excited to see them.

Now, they are headed to Bangalore for their grand reception. Deepika hails from Bangalore and hence, a reception has been held for all her family members and friends there.

Look at this happy couple. The marital bliss seems to be working magic on these two.

Later, on November 28, a reception has been planned in Mumbai for the Bhavnani family and members of the media. There’s another one planned for the industry on December 1.

It’s going to be one GRAND reception and we await beautiful pictures.