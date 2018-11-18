Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: The couple is back in Mumbai, here are the first pics

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, or rather say, Mr and Mrs Bhavnani, are back in Mumbai after their much hyped wedding in Italy.

The two tied the knot via two different ceremonies, viz., Konkani and Sindhi traditions on 14th and 15th of November respectively at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy.

While we have seen these two walking out of the airport hand-in-hand on several occasions, this time is much more special for obvious reasons. After the graha pravesh, the couple will be flying out to Bangalore where a grand reception awaits them on November 21.

And look at that glow on their face. Dressed in traditional, shiny outfits, the two surely seem to be soaked in love. They are posing in Sabyasachi Mukherjee designed outfits with the airport staff.

The couple managed to keep their wedding a private affair with only a handful of images making it to the internet, but now that they are in Mumbai, paparazzi will definitely not spare them.

We wish them a happily ever after...