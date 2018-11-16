Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: The groom’s team poses with newly weds

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot in a grand wedding in Lake Como on November 14 and 15. It was on Thursday evening when DeepVeer posted the official pictures from their wedding and sent the internet into a tizzy. While those were the only two pictures available so far, fans finally have access to one more. One of Ranveer’s core team members, Nitasha Gaurav, posted a picture of the bride and groom. The image features some of Ranveer’s closest team members and confidants.

In the picture is Ranveer’s man-Friday, Kaushal, his bodyguard, Vinayak, Prithwish Ganguly from YRF’s marketing team among others. The picture looks like it’s taken straight after the Konkani ceremony. After Konkani wedding on Wednesday, the couple tied the knot with Sindhi rituals on Thursday. The pictures shared by DeepVeer on social media are from both the wedding rituals.

After the grand wedding in Italy, the couple will be hosting two wedding receptions. One will take place in Bangalore on November 21, 2018, and the other one will take place in Mumbai on November 28, 2018. We can surely expect some big names from Bollywood making presence felt at the Mumbai reception.