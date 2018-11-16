image
Friday, November 16th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: The groom’s team poses with newly weds

Bollywood

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: The groom’s team poses with newly weds

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   November 16 2018, 7.33 pm
back
BollywoodDeepika Padukonedeepika padukone and ranveer singh weddingdeepika padukone ranveer singhdeepika padukone ranveer singh weddingdeepika padukone ranveer weddingDeepika Ranveer Weddingdeepika ranveer wedding datedeepika ranveer wedding venueEntertainmentranveer and deepika weddingranveer and deepika wedding dateranveer singhRanveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Wedding Dateranveer singh and deepika weddingranveer singh deepika padukone weddingranveer singh deepika wedding
next2.0: Akshay Kumar nails it as the evil crowman
ALSO READ

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Bhavnani residence is LIT

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Is this a new picture of the bride?

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: These celeb grooms know how to be glamorous