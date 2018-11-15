Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: The official picture is here

It's FINALLY official. After dating for six years, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are husband and wife. The first OFFICIAL picture of the just-married and much-in-love couple is out and it's simply DIVINE!

This wedding extravaganza has kept fans busy for weeks and the couple has put an end to our anxiety by releasing their first image from the wedding. They look like a match made in heaven. Dripping in elegance and poise, Deepika's frame makes her a hit this red and gold lehenga. Ranveer is looking like a dream too. Kudos to designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for creating a magical couture like this one.

The lovebirds are in Italy, with close family and friends, for their two-day wedding festivities. They tied the knot in a traditional Konkani ceremony on Wednesday at Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como. Thursday saw the couple solemnise their wedding under Sindhi customs and rituals. For friends and family back home, the couple will host two receptions. While one will take place in Bengaluru on November 21, 2018, the other will be in Mumbai on November 28, 2018. Our heartiest congratulations to this beautiful couple!

