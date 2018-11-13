image
Tuesday, November 13th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Wedding: Their childhood memories are too cute to handle!

Bollywood

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Wedding: Their childhood memories are too cute to handle!

Almas KhateebAlmas Khateeb   November 13 2018, 8.57 pm
back
BollywoodDeepika PadukonedeepveerDeepVeer WeddingEntertainmentranveer singh
nextDid Aamir Khan know the fate of Thugs Of Hindostan before the release?
ALSO READ

Little Taimur is here to 'rescue' us from mid-week blues

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Wedding: It’s going to be a flowery affair

Monday blues for Thugs Of Hindostan, collections drop on day 5