Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Wedding: Their childhood memories are too cute to handle!

It's time for wedding bells to ring and this Bollywood couple is the cutest of the lot. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been dating for six years. They've finally decided to tie the knot in Italy's Lake Como. The couple may have had their ups and downs with rumours linking them to many of their friends and co-stars, but in the end, love prevails. The two will tie the knot on November 14 and 15. As the lovers prepare for their big day in Italy, here are some cute picture of the two when they were far less-known. Yes, we're talking about photos from their younger days!

First up, we have the blushing bride. Always a daddy's girl, the Padmaavat actor was cute a button everytime she posed. It's only right that her wedding is taking place in Lake Como - she's always loved a bed of flowers!

Always the madcap, our outrageous Ranveer Singh was the same in during childhood too. In fact, the Bollywood bug bit Ranveer during his teenage years as he was known to end up on Akshay Kumar's sets to gawk at the Khiladi!

