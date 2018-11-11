Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Unlucky onscreen, lucky for real!

It is not hidden from the world that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to tie the knot next week. But before they walk down the aisle they have a few people to thank. First of all Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It was Bhansali who envisioned Deepika and Ranveer’s spectacular pairing and brought it to life on the big screen in the 2013 release Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela. They also have Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput to thank for rejecting the film because if these two would have signed up for the film, we would never see the now famous DeepVeer chemistry. But despite their chemistry, Ranveer has been quite unlucky in eventually marrying Deepika onscreen.

It all started with Ram Leela in 2013. While they were shooting for the film, there were reports that the two started dating each other. Their sizzling onscreen chemistry was said to be because of their real-life romance. But he didn’t quite get Deepika in the film. Ram placed the ek chutti sindoor on Leela’s maang, but the two characters never officially get married and finally die in the end.

Moviegoers loved Deepika and Ranveer’s jodi and the trio (SLB, Ranveer and Deepika) of Ram Leela so much that they once again came together in 2015 with the film Bajirao Mastani. Playing the titular roles, Ranveer and Deepika’s chemistry was one of the highlights of the movie. But again, the two don’t officially get married in the film. Bajirao (Ranveer) gifts Mastani (Deepika) a katar (a dagger) which signifies a marriage according to a tradition in Bundelkhand and they begin living like husband and wife, but they are not officially married with proper rituals. And by the way, they end up dying in this movie too.

Now let’s talk about their third film together - Padmaavat. If you thought their first two films where brutal, this one, also directed Bh Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is pure tragedy. Ranveer and Deepika are both in this movie but they don’t have a single scene together. It turned out to be one of the most controversial films in the history of Indian cinema. Deepika played Rani Padmavati and Ranveer portrayed the role of Sultan Alauddin Khilji. The actress was paired opposite Shahid Kapoor in the film and ends up doing jauhar to save herself from the evil eyes of Khilji. So Ranveer doesn’t even get the opportunity to lay his eyes on Deepika in the film, leave alone get married to her.

Thankfully, Ranveer has better luck off screen. In real life, Ram aur Leela jald hi ek hone wale hai, Bajirao aur Mastani apni adhuri mulaqat puri karne wale hai and duniya ki nayab chiz Padmavati, Khilji ko mil jayegi. Okay, ignore the Padmavati bit. We don’t want any controversy.

Jokes aside, Deepika will soon be Ranveer’s forever and our hearts are doing a little happy dance!