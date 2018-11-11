Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: We’re stalking their core team

The excitement to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding is building up rapidly. Our hearts are racing as these two love birds get ready to tie the knot and begin their forever after. The couple left their home in Mumbai on Saturday early morning and it’s safe to assume that preparations are on in full swing in Lake Como, Italy. Our stomachs are in knots with excitement and we’re sure theirs is too. Ranveer and Deepika’s family travelled with them to the wedding venue but there’s more. Their team of stylists, hairdressers and make-up artists are all making their way to Italy and we did a bit of stalking and found a few images for you. Get excited!

Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash posted an image on her Instagram story revealing that she’s reached Milan. While we can’t say much from this picture, we understand that she could well be on her way to the grand wedding location.

Deepika’s hairstylist too is on his way. Amit Thakur posted a story on Instagram revealing that he’s on his way to Lake Como. He, however, revealed a little more than Karishma did. It looks like the wedding party is landing in Milan and then travelling to Lake Como by road. A little research on Google Maps will tell you that it’s only a 1.5 hours journey by road from Milan to Lake Como.

We’ll be refreshing our social media every 5 seconds to get you more updates on this lavish wedding. The couple seems to be doing a good job at keeping the happenings around the wedding a secret.

Stay tuned to in.com for all the action from the Deepika-Ranveer wedding in Italy.