Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: When DP wasn't happy to get papped with her man!

Chirpy and beautiful, Deepika Padukone is always happy to get clicked. Be it at the airport or any event, the lady is always seen flashing her dazzling dimpled smile in all her pictures. And not to miss, the star never shies away from PDAing with beau Ranveer as the two have been caught getting lovey-dovey publically on numerous occasions. However, there was one time when Deepika got really annoyed when someone tried to take a video of her.

It dates back to the month of August this year (2018), when the much-in-love couple, Ranveer and Deepika, were enjoying a holiday in Florida. The pair was spotted strolling hand-in-hand in Disneyland and an excited fan recorded the lovebirds. But what happened later will take you by surprise.

As per the fan, named Zainab Khan’s claims, she was yelled at by the celebrity couple. She mentioned that she was too ‘traumatised’ to record that bit ‘by their loud tone’ and the video had gone viral.

"All I have to say is that I lost so much respect for these actors and it made me realise how much fakeness we are exposed to. Everyone who is idolising these celebrities are defending them like a damn lawyer. I hope you all meet them once so you understand the unnecessary disrespect I went through," wrote Zainab in her Instagram story.

Well, guess they needed their privacy!