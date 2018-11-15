Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Why choose a place so accessible when you want a private ceremony?

It’s finally done! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have tied the knot under Konkani rituals on Wednesday and will have a Sindhi wedding on Thursday. While we were all waiting for the couple to release official pictures from their wedding, photos and videos from their marriage ceremony were leaked on social media. Media houses from across the globe got themselves a yacht and made their way to Lake Como to get us a glimpse of the wedding. While it wasn’t easy to get to the location, it wasn’t impossible either. We heard that Ranveer and Deepika took extra measures to ensure their wedding was a private one but these leaked images make us wonder why the couple choose a location that is accessible by the media.

These images remind us of a very-guarded Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma wedding. There was not a single picture or video from the venue of Viruskha’s wedding up until the couple themselves released one officially on their social media handles. Viruskha’s wedding was so private that no one, barring the invitees, could even get close to their villa.

But Ranveer and Deepika’s wedding is a far cry from that. The pictures and the videos leaked from Lake Como clearly show that their wedding location, Villa del Balbianello, is easily accessible to the almost anyone who can afford a boat. This lead to the paparazzi finding a loophole to reach the venue and leak images from what was supposed to be a private ceremony. The venue was so surrounded by the prying media that the couple had to guard their Konkani wedding look with an umbrella as they made their way down from the venue to their yacht.

Deepika and Ranveer have spent a few crores for this ‘private’ wedding in Italy and we’re these leaked images may have upset the couple. But given the love and fandom, both stars enjoy, this situation may have been unavoidable. Maybe a more secret location could have helped DeepVeer from getting their wedding pictures leaked. Nevertheless, we wish the couple have a smooth ceremony on Thursday. We’ll be still here waiting for those pictures, both official and unofficial!