Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Wikipedia springs into action to make DP a Mrs

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are husband and wife now. The two tied the knot, on Wednesday, in accordance with Konkani traditions and on Thursday, Deepika and Ranveer will get married with Sindhi traditions. Though both the stars are yet to unveil the official pictures from their wedding, pictures and videos from their Konkani wedding have been leaked on social media.

While we wait for their official wedding pictures, the Wikipedia pages of both the stars have been updated. The spouse section been has filled in Deepika and Ranveer’s respective biographies. Now isn’t that quick! We wonder who did it? Was it the fans of the actors? Was it their PR teams?

Now the question is if Deepika will change her surname to Singh and if Ranveer will include Deepika’s (just like Anand Ahuja uses ‘S’ as his middle name). Let’s wait and watch. By the way, after the grand wedding in Lake Como, Italy, there are two wedding receptions planned. While one will take place in Bangalore on November 21, 2018, the second one will take place in Mumbai on November 28, 2018.