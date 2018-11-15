Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Wishes pour in for the newly weds

Finally, the most awaited picture of 2018 is out and we feasted our eyes upon the happily married actors, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. The couple had been dating for 6 years and tied the knot on November 14. They got married in a traditional Konkani ceremony followed by a traditional Sindhi one on November 15. Ranveer and Deepika took to Instagram and shared the first photos of their wedding.

Wishes from all around started pouring in for the newlywed couple and Bollywood celebs have taken to social media to wish the couple.

Wishing you both a world of happiness and a beautiful journey together. May the love & respect you have in each other, grow leaps and bounds. And welcome to the club 😁💜👫@RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) November 15, 2018

Jashn E Ishqa https://t.co/5FTTMdwwiO — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) November 15, 2018

Love and happiness forever.....these are such a full of pyaar wala pictures! For those of us who don’t have a life partner it’s a very “haiiiiiiiii” wala feeling! https://t.co/h1dtYel2be — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 15, 2018

Love a great love story ❤️ So happy to see this beautiful couple ... together forever ❤️😍Congratulations @deepikapadukone and @RanveerOfficial ❤️😘🙏🎉 https://t.co/78G37Xh8gq — Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) November 15, 2018

We also wish #DeepVeer all the best for their bright future. We look forward to the Bengaluru and Mumbai receptions on 21st and 28th November, respectively.

Stay tuned to in.com for exclusive images from #DeepVeer's wedding receptions.