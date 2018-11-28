Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's Sindhi wedding outfits: Watch how Sabyasachi weaved magic

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding has come to an end but the obsession over their exquisite wedding outfits still remains. Fans went nuts the moment the two released their official wedding pictures on Instagram. All this while we have been eagerly waiting to get the deets on DeepVeer’s bridal couture. Treating us with a pleasant surprise, Sabyasachi finally unveiled the video showcasing how he weaved bride-groom’s Sindhi wedding outfits, on Instagram.

As we are aware, DeepVeer’s bridal wears were crafted by Sabyasachi. The ace designer put up two videos on Wednesday, which detail out the entire process of the making of their attires. We must admit, it’s all things one can dream of. The video featuring the making of the bride’s lehenga takes us through the journey of how the pattern of dancing peacocks, intricate sequin and other works were done. It further showcases how the much-talked about ‘Sada Saubhagyavati Bhav’ was incorporated on the dupatta. Another video gives us an equally detailed information on how Ranveer’s sherwani was made. Isn’t that breathtaking?

The couple is hosting a reception for media in Mumbai today (November 28). They will be hosting another reception for the B-Town celebs on December 1. We can’t wait for another set of breathtaking pictures of the two!