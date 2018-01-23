Deepika Padukone reaches Siddhivinayak Temple to seek divine blessing before Padmaavat release

Just two days before the release of her epic drama Padmaavat, actress Deepika Padukone visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Tuesday to seek divine blessings. The film has been going through turbulent times and has witnessed several hurdles so far including from fringe elements.

Deepika wore a beautiful off-white coloured salwar-suit and kept her makeup minimal for the mandir darshan. Her visit to the temple created a huge ruckus as the fans tried catching a glimpse of the dimpled beauty. Deepika has been at the receiving end of protests and direct death threats. A Karni Sena member even declared prize money for anyone who can chop her nose off.

The song Ghoomar from the film which features Deepika Padukone met with controversy when one of the historians watching the film with CBFC members, raised an objection to Deepika’s attire exposing her midriff. Eventually, Deepika's midriff in the song has been covered using CGI. According to news reports, Rajput women in Rajasthan have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking that either the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial magnum opus Padmaavat be stalled or they be ‘allowed to commit suicide.’

Padmaavat also stars Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh and has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie releases on January 24, 2018.