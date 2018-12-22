Deepika Padukone replies to Elon Musk but is there something more going on here?

Robert Downey JR’s Tony Stark from Avengers describes himself as ‘Billionaire, genius, playboy, philanthropist’, in the real world that would be Elon Musk. India has been writing a lot about the founder of SpaceX and CO-founder of Tesla lately. Reason: The name behind Pay Pal got pally with Ranveer Singh on twitter recently. Ok, a tweet with RS’s GIF may not exactly be that but you know how we Indians are — we are friendly people. So the dude tweets a GiF of Singh from Bajirao Mastani and we were over the moon (course correction) Mars. The tweet also had a link to the films Deewani Mastani song and now to take the thread forward Deepika Padukone has replied to Musk’s tweet, with a namaste.

Now we are all for the TDA (Twitter Display of Affection) but could there be more to this? Apna kya hai, lets speculate and make them water cooler moments more interesting. Is there a possibility that Elon has more on his mind than a simple tweet? Musk has hinted in the past about Tesla making its big India debut soon. According to reports Musk has plans to expand Tesla beyond North America, Europe and China and what could be better than this tweet that involves India’s most loved couple to start a relationship with the people.

Only in November this year Musk has tweeted his plans. Partial presence by 2019 and much larger expansion by 2020, Elon is clearly working on a plan here.

Hopefully, partial presence in India, Africa & South America end of next year, with broader expansion in 2020 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2018

To top it all Elon has already met PM Narendra Modi with his plans for India in 2015. He has been planning for long and it’s now time for action. Bollywood is one of the most followed industries in the country and both Deepika and Ranveer are its most powerful couple. The two together enjoy a following of close to 35 million fans on Twitter alone and you don’t have to be a ‘rocket scientist’ to know that it ain’t a bad place to start when it comes to brand introduction.