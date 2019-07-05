Darshana Devi July 05 2019, 3.34 pm July 05 2019, 3.34 pm

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been married for eight months now and every time a picture of the two is dropped on the internet, netizens go nuts! Ranveer’s obsession for his wife is a known fact to all and he has made it evident with his mushy comments on almost all of the xXx star’s posts. He has even gushed about his lady-love quite a lot of times in his interviews, leaving his fans in awe over and again. That was about Ranveer, but what about DP? As part of her latest social media posts, Deepika has shared her obsession too and sadly, it’s not Ranveer.

On Friday, DP took to her Instagram account to share pictures of some lovely flowers and confessed that she is obsessed with them. For all those who are heartbroken for DP not labelling Ranveer instead as her obsession, never mind! Ranveer, being Ranveer, is capable of dropping a flirtatious comment here too, at any moment!

Take a look at Deepika’s post here:

View this post on Instagram cannot seem to help my obsession-Part 3!🤦🏽‍♀️ A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jul 4, 2019 at 2:19pm PDT

Having said that, there’s one more thing that Deepika is obsessed about and that’s cleanliness. She even openly spoke about being a cleanliness freak and that she has an Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD). “For a lot of people, OCD may be a reason to worry, but my OCD doesn’t disturb me, in fact, I find it very therapeutic,” she told at a media gathering.