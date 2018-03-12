Deepika Padukone reveals her plans for Valentine’s Day

Deepika Padukone has had a strong start to 2018. After her remarkable success with Padmaavat, she is in no mood to rest. The actress is back in to business and is working for her next film with Vishal Bhardwaj. But with Valentine’s Day around the corner, one would think if Deepika might want to take a chill pill. In an interview to Deccan Chronicle, the Padmaavat actress said, “As far as V-Day is concerned, I think every day should be celebrated as a day of love. Meanwhile, I am going to be prepping for my next film, Sapna Didi.”

Sapna Didi is an adaptation of S. Hussain Zaidi’s book titled Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Deepika will be playing the lead role based on the life of Ashraf Khan, who is also known as Sapna Didi, while Irrfan Khan will be seen as the bad guy in the film.

"I guess I am drawn to strong characters. I am very excited to play this part. Like 'Padmaavat' was a 13th century old story that even after so many years the power of women is visible to all today. We are standing up for ourselves with dignity. I find her journey so relevant,” an excited Deepika told The Times of India.

After numerous issues and controversies surrounding the release of Padmaavat, Deepika has not found any time to sit back and soak in all that’s going on around her. She said, “I have not had the time to celebrate the success since there is so much happening right now. Cinema is such a powerful medium — it spreads love, it brings people together. As far as my film is concerned, there is no stopping it. It deserves all the love that we are receiving. It’s not over yet."

In an earlier interview with DNA, Deepika had said, “I was floored by the way Sanjay Leela Bhansali shot my entry scene. He showed Rani Padmavati as so young, naïve, pure and fragile. And Sanjay sir has shot it like poetry; the whole texture is so delicate.’’​