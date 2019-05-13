  3. Bollywood
Deepika Padukone reveals from where she has got her acting skills from in a cute post

Bollywood

Deepika Padukone reveals the source of her acting skills in a cute post

Deepika Padukone posted a short clip of her mother Ujjala Padukone on account of Mother's Day 2019.

back
BollywoodDeepika PadukoneEntertainmentFarah KhanOm Shanti OmUjjala Padukone
nextKiara Advani gives us a sneak peek into her first ever magazine cover

within