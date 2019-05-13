Deepika Padukone reveals the source of her acting skills in a cute post

Darshana Devi May 13 2019, 9.11 am May 13 2019, 9.11 am

A fabulous actor and a stellar performer Deepika Padukone is one of the leading stars of Bollywood. The actor shot to fame with Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om in 2007 and since then, there has been no stopping her. Little did everyone know that the ordinary girl, from a non-film background, will go on to conquer Hollywood as well! That’s not all. The diva also found a spot in TIME Magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world in the year 2018. Well, if you wonder where she has got her acting skills from, you needn’t worry. The actor revealed the source on Monday.

On account of Mother’s Day 2019, DP was among the many stars who put up special posts for their mother. The actor posted a short clip of her mother Ujjala Padukone in which the latter can be seen cutely imitating a friends’ dance moves. She does so with a glass in her hand while the rest of them in the room, including Deepika who is shooting the video, burst into hearty laughter. “Now we know where I get my acting chops from,” she wrote in her caption, calling Ujjala her ‘friend, guide, anchor, disciplinarian and role model’.

She signed off wishing her mom ‘Happy Mother’s day’. Here’s her post:

The mother-daughter duo never fails to leave us in awe of their cuteness. Sometime back, in an interview with Firstpost, the two of them got candid about their warm camaraderie and Ujjala also shared many interesting anecdotes from her daughter’s childhood.

Here's Deepika and Ujjala's interview:

“She was a tomboy, hyperactive until she was about 4 or 5. She sobered down when Anisha was born and then she became very motherly and very responsible. Whenever there were quarrels between the two, Deepika used to always get the firing and then I used to realise that it was actually the younger one to be blamed,” she said as the two had a good laugh.