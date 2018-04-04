Deepika Padukone roped in to play Sridevi in NTR biopic?

The much-awaited biopic of NT Rama Rao, which stars his son Nandamuri Balakrishna, has been in news since its inception. The movie will reportedly have a stellar cast with actors joining the team not only from the South Indian film industry but also from Bollywood. Earlier, several media reports had stated that Vidya Balan and Paresh Rawal have been offered cameo appearances in the film. And now, latest reports have emerged claiming that even Deepika Padukone has been offered a very special role in the movie.

Reportedly, the makers want Deepika Padukone to essay the role of Sridevi in the film. The late legendary actress Sridevi had paired up with NTR in several films. She played the granddaughter of Rama Rao as a child artiste in Badipantulu. Later she had essayed his love interest in blockbuster movies like Vetagadu, Kondaveeti Simham and Bobbili Puli.

“The makers are approaching Deepika Padukone for Sridevi’s cameo role. NTR and Sridevi’s combination was a big hit and they had many popular songs. It’s a short role and they feel that Deepika is perfect for it,” a source told Deccan Chronicle.

Earlier, ace actress Vidya Balan was approached to play NTR's wife Basavatarakam in the biopic. Certain reports also say that Paresh Rawal has been approached to play NTR's rival Nadendla Bhaskara Rao who dethroned him once. The biopic will trace three different time periods in NTR’s lifetime - his childhood, his rise to fame and his entry in politics.

#NTR biopic launched in style... Shri M Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India, was chief guest at the grand launch ceremony... NTR's son Balakrishna enacts the role of NTR... Will be made in Hindi and Telugu... Directed by Teja... Glimpses from the #NTRBiopic launch: pic.twitter.com/zWoMjR3O42 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 29, 2018

Other than NBK's film, two more biopics on NTR are underway. While one of them is by Ram Gopal Varma which will be reportedly based on the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's life from the point of view of his second wife Lakshmi, the other one is being planned by producer Kethireddy Jagadishwar Reddy.